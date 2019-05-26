Donovan McNabb’s Hall of Fame case falls flat in Twitter poll

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb believes he deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So we put the question out to a vote, on Twitter.

With nearly 40,000 votes cast during the 24-hour window, 75 percent of those responding disagreed with McNabb.

Public opinion doesn’t matter. McNabb’s opinion doesn’t matter. What ultimately matters is whether enough members of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee deem McNabb worthy of enshrinement.

And it remains difficult to see McNabb ever getting enough votes to get in, relative to the performances of his peers and the glut of Hall of Fame candidates whose careers have ended (Peyton Manning), whose careers soon will end (Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger), and whose career has to end at some point, right? (Tom Brady).

Other quarterbacks may suffer the same fate in a numbers game featuring a collection of quarterbacks with stellar numbers. Tony Romo and Eli Manning also may have a very hard time getting in.

Romo, like McNabb, has no championships to show for his career. Eli has two, but Selection Committee member Charean Williams raised an intriguing point earlier this year on PFT Live. The late-career struggles of Peyton Manning’s kid brother could actually undermine (and eventually derail) Eli’s shot at enshrinement.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Donovan McNabb’s Hall of Fame case falls flat in Twitter poll

  4. Seriously, it’s universally-understood he’s NOT a HoF QB.
    Let’s stop talking about him now.

  5. Ok if McNabb isn’t HOF, then neither is Phillip Rivers. Anybody who argues that Rivers is but McNabb isn’t, is a hypocrite.

    Let’s talk numbers first…

    As a passer…Rivers has better numbers. But then you include McNabbs rushing totals and it basically puts McNabb maybe a whisker behind Rivers.

    Now let’s talk winning:

    McNabb went to FIVE straight Conference Championships. Now they’re even.

    Lastly McNabb appeared in a Super bowl. I think Phillip Rivers appeared on an episode of Mad About You.

    Now McNabb is AHEAD of Rivers.

    Neither is a Hall of famer probably, but anybody who says Rivers belongs and McNabb doesn’t is absolutley CLUELESS.

  6. McNabb needs to take a good look at his QB rating for four of those five years he was in the championship. Plus, three interceptions thrown during the Super Bowl? That is not pro bowl, and I’m an Eagles fan.

  7. I live in Eagles Country and even the fans here don’t believe he deserves induction. The Eagles used to have summer camp up here at Lehigh U so many have met him personally and don’t particularly like him. He’s a bit into himself and likes to act like everyone should idolize him. Looking at it strictly from a football perspective, Donovan was good but not great and started to lose his talents very early in his career.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!