Gerald McCoy: “I want to win”

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who took his first visit to Cleveland, said he has one priority in his search for a new team after nine years in Tampa Bay.

“I want to win,” McCoy said, via Josina Anderson of ESPN. “I’m not worried about where I’m living. Wherever I got to go to win. . . . Everybody’s open.”

So far, we know he’s expected to visit Baltimore after the holiday weekend. The two AFC North teams each have their own positives, but it’s not as if he’s checking out teams that are favorites to win the Super Bowl or anything.

Other teams that have been linked to him from various reports are the Panthers, Bengals, and Colts.

After being stuck with the Bucs, where they’ve missed the playoffs for 11 straight years, anything might be an improvement, though.

There were reportedly 10 teams in pursuit of his services, with offers coming in up to $11 million. It’s unclear how many of those offers came from perennial free agency favorite #MysteryTeam, but they’re always in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.