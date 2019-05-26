Jets add two more names to General Manager search

AP

The Jets have doubled their list of candidates for their vacant General Manager position.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they’ve asked to speak with Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton and Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer.

Paton has made the loop of interviews before, but has been with the Vikings the last 12 seasons and no apparent link to Jets coach Adam Gase. Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, which keeps him from crossing paths with Gase, but he interviewed for the Chiefs job two years ago.

They join the previously reported Joe Douglas and Champ Kelly, both of whom have ties to Gase.