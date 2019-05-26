Lamar Jackson didn’t know the Ravens would be implementing a “totally different offense”

It may be news to some that the Ravens are implementing a completely different offense in 2019. It definitely was news to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Coming in [to offseason workouts], I didn’t know we would have a totally different offense,” Jackson said this week, via CBSSports.com. “When I got here, coach was like, ‘Yeah, we have a totally new system. You’re going to have go through this and that.’ It’s been getting to me a little bit.”

Greg Roman is replacing Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator, but many believed the offense would be substantially the same. It won’t be.

It’s going to take Jackson time to get accustomed to the new offense.

“I’d say, my first day, I sucked,” Jackson said. “Second day, I did better. Today, it was all right but it could’ve been better.”

It’s been presumed that the Ravens will spend most of their time running the ball, because that’s what they did when Jackson replaced Joe Flacco in 2018. After the draft, however, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta painted a picture of a more diverse attack, with the goal of preventing defenses from loading up against the run.

