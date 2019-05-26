Packers legend Bart Starr dies at 85

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bart Starr, the MVP of the first two Super Bowls and a cornerstone of the Packers’ dynasty of the 1960s, has died. He was 85.

The Packers announced the death of the legendary quarterback on Sunday morning.

“We are saddened to note the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bart Starr,” Starr’s family said in a statement released by the Packers. “He battled with courage and determination to transcend the serious stroke he suffered in September 2014, but his most recent illness was too much to overcome.

“While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit.

“Our family wishes to thank the thousands of friends and fans who have enriched his life — and therefore our lives — for so many decades and especially during the past five years. Each letter, text, phone call, and personal visit inspired him and filled him with joy.

“His love for all of humanity is well known, and his affection toward the residents of Alabama and of Wisconsin filled him with gratitude. He had hoped to make one last trip to Green Bay to watch the Packers this fall, but he shall forever be there in spirit.”

A 17th-round pick of the Packers in the 1956 NFL draft, Starr remained with the team through 1971 as a player. He served as quarterbacks coach in 1972, and he then became the team’s head coach from 1975 through 1983.

Despite the Super Bowl wins and the league titles prior to the creation of the NFL-AFL championship game, Starr’s iconic moment came as he plunged into the end zone to score the decisive touchdown in the Ice Bowl, the NFL championship game against the Cowboys preceding Super Bowl II.

Starr suggested the quarterback sneak to coach Vince Lombardi, who said in response, “Well then run it, and let’s get the hell out of here.”

Starr became the full-time starter in 1959, Lombardi’s first year as Green Bay coach. Enshrined in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Packers Hall of Fame in 1977, Starr is one of six players to have his number retired by the team.

We extend our condolences to Starr’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues, and to the entire Packers organization.

33 responses to “Packers legend Bart Starr dies at 85

  6. Lombardi’s first year and Starr’s first year as a starter was the same year my father purchased season tickets. I met both men when I was a kid, when they bunked and trained at St. Norbert’s. The memories and successes the Packers have provided me as a fan are unmatchable. God Bless Bart Starr. God Bless the thirteen-time champion Green Bay Packers. Great stuff.

  8. Our current Packer fan base doesn’t know what class is. Bart Starr had class.

  10. RIP Bart!

    Heyguru1969, no one cares you’re a lifelong Cowboys fan. The Cowboys are the most annoying franchise in all of sports.

  12. A life well lived. Truly a legend both on and off the field. He probably would a been a good Head Coach too if he didn’t have a front office full of knuckleheads his entire coaching career.

    It’s nothing short of a disgrace that he never gets mentioned in the conversation of best all-time QB’S. 5 NFL tittles in 7 years speaks for itself. And he called his own plays.

    Rest In Peace, Bart. My thoughts and prayers to his family as well.

  13. Black and Blue
    maybe a little class and decorum would be a better choice on this occasion than a cheap shot.
    RIP Mr Starr

  15. Sad day in Packers country. Not only was this guy extremely talented, but one of the classiest men to every play the game. He was also a tremendous ambassador of the game since he retired. The NFL will miss him. RIP Mr. Starr.

  17. Bart was a true Starr. We will miss him. Now maybe Aaron can feel like he’s the top Green Bay QB. In mumbling. But Aaron will never measure up to Bart.

  18. Two weeks back I had an extensive tour of the L.A. Coliseum where they have a great tribute to Super Bowl I. It’s going under a total renovation but I stood on the field facing the iconic gates right where Starr stood in a great picture from behind the Packers offense. R.I.P. Bart.

    I can hear the Ray Scott call ….”Starr…to McGhee….Touchdown, Packers!”

  19. My sports consciousness began in the mid sixties. Because of where I lived, I became a Cowboys fan and those title games damaged me as much as anything could have to a kid in 1st and second grade. I would learn as I grew up that many of those Packers players were to be looked upon as decent, hard working gentlemen that were to be admired for their character and not to be hated for the uniform they wore. Bart Starr was at the top of that list. RIP

  21. I have been a Vikings fan since birth, bleeding purple for 58 years. I have learned to hate (in a respectful way) my arch rival to the East. Today… I cry green and gold tears. RIP Bart Starr. You led my hated rival with class and grace.

  23. RIP, Bart Starr. Classy as they come, and humble. You don’t see either one of those very often in today’s game

    Btw, round 17? The draft is 7 rounds now and it’s too many.

  26. Bart was one of the best. What a man. What a legend. Rest in peace and condolences to the family.

  29. What a man, player, teammate, champion. Played in an era where the NFL was full of tough violent hard hitting gladiators and lived to be 85, go figure. I was so sad to hear this news of the passing of a great Packer Hall Of Famer. You will be missed Bart and thanks for all the great games and highlights. A true champion. RIP

  30. Rest in Peace Bart Starr. You were one of the great ones. More importantly, you were a class act all the way.

  31. He’s the best quarterback Green Bay ever had in franchise history. He showed up to win the games that mattered most and did it five times (1961, 1962, 1965, 1966, and 1967). You know you’ve made an impact on the game when the NFL has an award named after you, the Bart Starr Award.

