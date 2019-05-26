Report: Broncos closer to “contract adjustment” for Chris Harris

Getty Images

The Broncos may not have Chris Harris beyond this season, but it appears they are moving closer to assuring the cornerback returns to work for this season.

Broncos General Manager John Elway and Harris’ agent, Frederick Lyles, talked over the weekend about a “contract adjustment” for Harris, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. The sides appear to be moving closer toward a deal, Klis adds.

That matches multiple reports from a week ago that the sides were talking about a short-team deal that would feature a pay raise for 2019 but still leave the door open for him to enter free agency in 2020.

Harris is seeking a salary in the neighborhood of $15 million per season. He is currently set to make $7.8 million in base salary in addition to the $1 million option bonus he already received.

Harris has played in Denver for eight seasons, started most of the past seven seasons and made four Pro Bowls.