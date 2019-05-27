10 eggs later, three challenges issued

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins recently dared me to submit to the #CrackCancer challenge. Last night, I went through with it.

It’s simple in that all you need to do is sit there. It’s difficult in that while sitting there you are repeatedly pelted with raw eggs.

I ended up taking at least 10 of them. Four were planned (two each from two of my nephews). Then another nephew entered with at least four more, and then a brother-in-law popped in with at least two more.

And then I issued three challenges of my own, while one of my nephews turned used the nasty, stinky, runny egg guts to give me a temporary fauxhawk.

Check out the video to see who was challenged. And then keep checking in to see whether the three people I’ve challenged will accept.

And then go to CrackCancer.org and peel off the cost of a dozen eggs or two as a donation to the fight against pediatric brain cancer.