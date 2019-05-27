Adam Gase: Sam Darnold asking a lot of questions about Peyton Manning

AP

While there’s been word of interest from the Jets, it does not look like Peyton Manning will be the team’s next General Manager.

Thoughts that he might entertain the prospect were tied in part to his relationship with Jets head coach Adam Gase after the two men worked together with the Broncos. While that relationship might not have led to Manning joining the organization, Gase has been able to make use of it in other ways.

Gase told Albert Breer of SI.com that Same Darnold has been asking a lot of questions about Manning as he prepares to play quarterback in Gase’s offense for the first time.

“He watches a lot of the old stuff — he’s watched a lot of Peyton’s stuff,” Gase said. “He’s watched almost all of our cut-ups. The good thing is we’ve got a pretty healthy library of examples … He’s watched so much of it he can bring up certain plays from different seasons to where he’ll ask a question — ‘Hey, what made him do this? Or why did he think this way?’ He’s really gone through a lot of this stuff already.”

Gase said Darnold and Manning haven’t spoken directly, but he hopes that a conversation where Darnold can pose his questions directly can take place “eventually.”