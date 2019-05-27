Azteca Stadium going back to natural grass playing surface

AP

After poor field conditions led to the NFL moving a game out of Mexico City last season, the field at Azteca Stadium is getting a makeover

According to the Associated Press, officials from the stadium announced that they intend to replace the hybrid surface installed last year and restore the field to a fully natural grass surface.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams had been set to play one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season in Mexico City last season before the playing surface came into question. The game was ultimately moved to Los Angeles as the field was deemed unplayable by the NFL.

The new grass field will be installed during a break in the schedule for Mexican soccer leagues and ready for the NFL to utilize once again this fall. The Chiefs are again scheduled to play in Mexico City in 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers being their opponent this season.