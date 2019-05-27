Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary made a good first impression on Matt Ryan

Getty Images

The Falcons talked about improving their offensive line heading into the offseason, they made some additions to the group in free agency and kept the ball rolling in the draft.

They selected guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick and then traded back into the first round in order to take tackle Kaleb McGary. Quarterback Matt Ryan greeted those moves with approval at the time and he’s still smiling about it after his first taste of practicing with the two rookies.

“I’ve been impressed with both of those guys’ attitude,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They move really well. It’s been good to see. I’m excited about it. … You don’t have a chance if you don’t play well there. I was fired up when they made those moves.”

Lindstrom is expected to compete with free agent acquisiton Jamon Brown at right guard while McGary and Ty Sambrailo are the options at right tackle. Those competitions will likely continue into the summer when all four players will get a chance to show how well they can hit.