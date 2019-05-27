Jets G.M. candidate has turned them down twice

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 27, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT
Maybe the Jets think the third time will be the charm.

As the Jets begin the search for their next General Manager, one of their candidates is familiar to the organization, even if he has no ties to coach Adam Gase.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton — who they’ve asked to talk to — has turned them down twice. Paton declined to be interviewed by the Jets in both 2013 (when they hired John Idzik) and 2015 (Mike Maccagnan). He’s turned down other chances to interview with other teams during his 12 years with the Vikings.

It’s unclear if he’ll interview this time.

The Jets have also asked to speak with Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

Douglas is close with Gase, and Kelly worked with him in Denver, which could be an important factor as they try to pair a personnel man with the coach who seems to have won a power struggle with Maccagnan whether he thinks so or not. Gase insists that the decision on Maccagnan’s replacement will be made by CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson.

  1. LOL

    The Jets are so dumb. They don’t seem to get that Gase is a bad coach and as long as the Johnsons feel a need to be in charge, no one with half brain will want to go there.

  2. I just don’t get anything the Jets have done since firing Bowles. That was the right move, but…

    Gase has not coached well. Coming out of Miami, he seems a terrible hire for a team that needs some serious work. Not only is he a classic example of a good x’s and o’s guy who doesn’t really possess the intangibles required to be a head coach, he appears to have extremely poor communication skills, and even comes off as cowardly or mealy-mouthed at times. It’s mind-boggling that anyone would give this guy the keys to the car.

    The GM who landed them a good linebacker and the best RB in free agency is gone.

    And the current GM search changes shape on a weekly basis.

    Who on earth would want to go there?

  3. therealtrenches says:
    May 27, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    What’s funny is their own fans as well as Jets management have been told this for over a decade now and they still don’t want to listen. It’s almost like they enjoy embarrassing themselves annually. They’re more into being belligerent NYers than wanting to win.

    It’s just hilarious to watch if you find NY arrogance as entertaining as many do.

