Jets G.M. candidate has turned them down twice

AP

Maybe the Jets think the third time will be the charm.

As the Jets begin the search for their next General Manager, one of their candidates is familiar to the organization, even if he has no ties to coach Adam Gase.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton — who they’ve asked to talk to — has turned them down twice. Paton declined to be interviewed by the Jets in both 2013 (when they hired John Idzik) and 2015 (Mike Maccagnan). He’s turned down other chances to interview with other teams during his 12 years with the Vikings.

It’s unclear if he’ll interview this time.

The Jets have also asked to speak with Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

Douglas is close with Gase, and Kelly worked with him in Denver, which could be an important factor as they try to pair a personnel man with the coach who seems to have won a power struggle with Maccagnan whether he thinks so or not. Gase insists that the decision on Maccagnan’s replacement will be made by CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson.