Ndamukong Suh “very excited” to play for Bowles, Arians

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh signed in Tampa Bay without visiting, as he’s been in France celebrating his recent engagement. Still in France, Suh has now spoken about his new team.

In attendance at the French Open, Suh talked to Tennis Channel, and he said he thinks he can be part of a change in the culture in Tampa.

“I’m very excited,” Suh said. “I actually had the opportunity to talk very deeply with coach Todd Bowles, as well as Bruce Arians, two elite coaches that I’ve had great interactions with in years past. I like being part of things you can build, and be able to put them over the top. Hopefully my talent, as well as all the other guys — former Nebraskans, Lavonte David — we can play together and change the game there, and get us to a winning situation.”

Suh was in a winning situation last season, playing in the Super Bowl with the Rams. The Buccaneers have an uphill climb to get back to the postseason, but they’re hoping Suh is a part of getting them there.