Packers DL coach says Mike Daniels is “still a dominant player”

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels probably isn’t part of the Packers’ long-term future. He’s in the final year of his contract, and the Packers signed free agents Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith and drafted Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke in their front seven.

Some have wondered whether Daniels even is in the Packers’ plans for this season.

But Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery sounds as if he foresees a role for Daniels.

“He’s still a dominant player,” Montgomery said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Daniels played 42 snaps per game last season in 10 games, missing six with a foot injury. He played 45 per game in 2017.

Montgomery said the Packers would like to limit Daniels’ snaps even further to keep him healthy and make him “even more dominant.” Montgomery, though, might have to talk Daniels into it.

Daniels, who turned 30 earlier this month, made his first Pro Bowl in 2017 with 49 tackles and five sacks. He had 18 tackles and two sacks in four fewer games last season.