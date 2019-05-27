Remember those who served today, and every other day

Getty Images

Memorial Day provides us with an occasion to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms. And we should remember them, on Memorial Day and every other day.

Beyond those who died while serving in the military, we should appreciate those who served in the endless shadow of immediate death, knowing that their continued existence has essentially been boiled down to dumb luck. To stepping to the left instead of stepping to the right. To continuing forward with the awareness that the next bullet may whizz past, or it may not.

Even those who emerge from war physically unscathed are often mentally and emotionally shattered, wracked by the guilt of survival and haunted by the things they’ve seen, heard, smelled, touched. That’s why we should regard those who have served and who are serving with reverence and respect. And our leaders should always appreciate the realities and the gravity of sending young American men and women into harm’s way.

Whenever you see a member of the military, express gratitude to them. They choose to embrace lives that rip them away from their families, and that potentially subject the fate to the whims of whatever international crisis few may understand and even fewer may support.

But they do what they’re told to do, and they unflinchingly embrace the mandate to prepare to make the ultimate sacrifice, whether they ultimately make it or not. It is a solemn and special duty that not many are suited to embrace. We should thank God every day that they do.