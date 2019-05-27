Tre Sullivan competing to replace Corey Graham

Getty Images

The Eagles are seeking a replacement for Corey Graham as their third safety. Tre Sullivan and free agent signee Andrew Sendejo are competing for the job.

With starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod not participating in OTAs, Sullivan and Sendejo are working with the first team and getting lots of work. Jenkins is skipping the voluntary work, and McLeod continues rehab of his knee injury.

Graham played 1,032 snaps during his two seasons in Philadelphia, so Sullivan and/or Sendejo will play a key role in the team’s defense.

“Of course,” Sullivan said of his desire to replace Graham, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “That’s just how I look at myself as a player and as a man. I’m not ever going to back down from any opportunity. I see something, I want it, and I’m going to go get it.”

Sullivan also expects to continue as a core special teams player, having played nearly 48 percent of the team’s special teams snaps last season while playing only 12 games.

“It starts in the film room, learning and being coachable,” Sullivan said, “and then making things happen on the field.”