Tyrod Taylor learning from Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor has started 46 career games, all in the past four years. But Chargers starting quarterback Philip Rivers has the longest active streak of consecutive starts for a quarterback at 208, tying him for third in NFL history with Peyton Manning.

So barring the unexpected, Taylor will not start a game this season.

Taylor, though, is approaching this season like he would any other season. He is busy learning the offense after signing with the Chargers as a free agent.

“He brings a ton of knowledge to the game,” Taylor said of Rivers, via Chris Hayre of the team website. “He’s played at a very high level basically his entire career. So I’m still learning from him each and every day in the classroom and little things on the field as well.”

The additions of Taylor in free agency and Easton Stick in the draft have changed the Chargers’ quarterbacks room. They join Rivers and four-year veteran Cardale Jones.

“It definitely takes me, Philip – all the veteran guys – to shed any type of light that we have or any type [of experience we’ve had] to the younger players to get us to where we ultimately want to go, which is to win a Super Bowl,” Taylor said.