49ers cut Anthony Davis as he seeks reinstatement

Anthony Davis told PFT earlier this month he was seeking reinstatement to the NFL. The 49ers, though, still held his rights, having placed him on the reserve/left squad list Sept. 26, 2016.

On Tuesday, the 49ers made Davis a free agent by releasing him.

Davis, 29, has not played since taking three offensive snaps and four on special teams in the 2016 season opener against the Rams.

In 2014, he played only seven games because of a concussion, which prompted him to briefly retire and sit out the 2015 season.

The 49ers made him the 11th overall choice in 2010, and he started 71 games at right tackle in his career in San Francisco.

The 49ers also waived defensive lineman Pita Taumoepenu, who played four games last season after being prompted from the practice squad.

San Francisco made Taumoepenu the second of two sixth-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft. He appeared in two games as a rookie.

They needed the roster spot for defensive back Dontae Johnson, whom they signed a week after the Chiefs cut him.