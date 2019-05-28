49ers’ Mike McGlinchey squaring off with “better athletes than I am” at OTAs

Getty Images

The 49ers have poured plenty of resources into their defensive line, with first-round draft picks Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead joining high-priced free agent signing Dee Ford. One player who has noticed all that talent is a guy lining up against them at Organized Team Activities.

San Francisco offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey says when he goes up against those guys in drills, it’s clear to see how talented they are — more talented, McGlinchey says, than he is.

“I’m not afraid to say they’re better athletes than I am,” McGlinchey said, via the Sacramento Bee. “It’s not just a Wide 9 where they’re sprinting up the field. They’re setting the edge with physicality. So it’s just a matter of playing with force and keeping your eyes where they need to be. It’s definitely going to be a nice little challenge with the athletes that we have on the outside.”

Bosa and Ford are the two biggest additions in San Francisco this offseason. The defensive line should be a lot better, as the 49ers will hope that they’re not only impressive against their own offensive linemen.