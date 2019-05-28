49ers want Joe Staley to finish his career in San Francisco

Getty Images

Joe Staley wants to finish his career in San Francisco. The 49ers want the offensive tackle to finish his career in San Francisco.

But the 28th overall pick in 2007 is entering the final year of his contract and scheduled to become a free agent in March absent a new deal.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of where we’re going on all that,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But I’ll just tell you that my hope and Kyle’s hope, everybody associated that is involved in this decision, is that Joe never plays any place else but the San Francisco 49ers.”

Staley, who turns 35 in August, made his sixth Pro Bowl in 2017, and he started all 16 games last season. He gave up 3.5 sacks in 2018, according to STATS, Inc., and has not drawn a holding penalty since 2016.

“We’re very pleased with Joe Staley and the way he’s playing,” Lynch said. “I think he’s a special player. He’s a special personality.”

Despite spending the ninth overall pick on Mike McGlinchey last year, the 49ers aren’t ready to push Staley out the door. Lynch said the 49ers hope to keep Staley beyond this season.

“I think you’re always looking at the lines and trying to equip yourself for what’s to come,” Lynch said. “But, I’ll say this about Joe Staley: Joe has a unique opportunity. We all know what he’s meant to this organization. He’s got a unique opportunity to be a part of this organization and my hope is that he only plays for one organization.”