Andre Reed thinks O.J. Simpson’s number should stay on the shelf

Getty Images

Bills legend Andre Reed thinks the Bills made a mistake when they issued jersey number 32 to Senorise Perry.

But that’s not because of O.J. Simpson’s tarnished legacy off the field, but simply for what he did on it as a member of the Bills.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver said in an interview with someone called The Schmo (via NewYorkUpstate.com) that he thought the Hall of Fame running back’s exploits on the field should have made the number off-limits.

“I saw that on Instagram, I saw it on social media [that they gave away Simpson’s jersey number],” Reed said. “I just don’t think, regardless of what O.J. did [off the field], you just can’t take away what he did on the field — what he meant to the NFL. I think the Bills should keep that number retired.”

The number wasn’t actually retired by the Bills, much in the same way Reed’s 83 isn’t. It was just never given out.

“Nobody dared [to wear that number when I played]. If there was a 32 they turned it into a 23,” Reed said. “[There could never be] another O.J.”

Of course, that has a lot of connotations that a lot of people in the sports world seem to be willing to compartmentalize, as Simpson’s double-murder trial and eventual conviction on armed robbery charges should be enough to make people not want to wear his number.