Antonio Brown: Important to have an off-field relationship with Derek Carr

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 28, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
We’ve heard all too much this offseason about how Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger did not have a good relationship in Pittsburgh. We didn’t hear any more about that today when Brown talked to the media in Oakland, but we did hear about his aspiration to have a better relationship with his new quarterback.

Brown said he thinks it’s important that he and Derek Carr develop not just a rapport on the field but a friendship off the field.

“It’s tremendously important to have a relationship off the field because playing football you get mentally tired, you get frustrated, you always want to have that respect for the guy to know where he’s coming from, know what he stands for and know what’s important to him so you guys can be on the same page, and do what you desire to do — and you desire to win,” Brown said.

For all his issues with teammates and coaches in Pittsburgh, Brown will likely be welcomed with open arms by Carr, who is getting a uniquely talented receiver sent his way.

7 responses to “Antonio Brown: Important to have an off-field relationship with Derek Carr

  5. Lolz doesn’t this guy ever shut up?

    I doubt very much that Carr wants to be his bestie.

  7. Lol. And here we go again.

    You people REALLY think this guy just wants to get paid?? You really think AB has NO desire to show Ben & co that he’s still the best in the league; that it was AB who made Ben and not the other way around?! You think AB is just kicking back, thinking he’s done, he has nothing left to prove?!

    MY GOD!! The Steelers just made JUJU their team MVP for the love of Pete! And you guys DO know that AB responded to that, right?

    Anyone care to wager on AB’s production this coming season?? This could very well be his best season ever. It’s ENTIRELY possible. 1200 yds MINIMUM. Probably closer to 1400. And at least 10 TDs. Write it down. Because Carr has the arm talent to get it done, we have a lot of HUGE, mean dudes protecting him, we have fast guys w hands running routes and we have the draft’s #1 RB – who a lot of people compare favorably to Le’Veon Bell!

    AB is going to get every target he ever wanted, plus about 30 more.

    I have to say, the most bizarre comments on this site come from people commenting on Raiders posts. I don’t understand what it is, apparently the very topic of the Silver & Black induces mass hysteria. I used to think that very little surprised me anymore, but some of these comments, man… I just don’t Know.

