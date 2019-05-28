Antonio Brown: Important to have an off-field relationship with Derek Carr

AP

We’ve heard all too much this offseason about how Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger did not have a good relationship in Pittsburgh. We didn’t hear any more about that today when Brown talked to the media in Oakland, but we did hear about his aspiration to have a better relationship with his new quarterback.

Brown said he thinks it’s important that he and Derek Carr develop not just a rapport on the field but a friendship off the field.

“It’s tremendously important to have a relationship off the field because playing football you get mentally tired, you get frustrated, you always want to have that respect for the guy to know where he’s coming from, know what he stands for and know what’s important to him so you guys can be on the same page, and do what you desire to do — and you desire to win,” Brown said.

For all his issues with teammates and coaches in Pittsburgh, Brown will likely be welcomed with open arms by Carr, who is getting a uniquely talented receiver sent his way.