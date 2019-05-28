Arians on Suh’s past penalties: I want to see same look in his eye

Getty Images

Buccaneers offensive lineman Evan Smith has never played on the same team with Ndamukong Suh before, but he has some first hand experience in what he’s capable of doing.

First foot experience may be a more apt description, actually. Suh was a member of the Lions and Smith was a member of the Packers when Suh stomped on Smith to draw a two-game suspension. Smith said, via PewterReport.com, that he didn’t see an issue with being on Suh’s team because “we’re here to win.”

That stomp wasn’t the only time Suh has crossed the line during a game over the course of his career and similar behavior would cost the Bucs during the coming season. That prospect doesn’t bother head coach Bruce Arians, however.

“I hope I still see that look in his eye. … I want to see that look in his eye, when he got those penalties. … I want to see him play that way and want everybody around him to play that way,” Arians said via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Arians wondered aloud about Gerald McCoy‘s enthusiasm for the game before McCoy was released. That doesn’t appear to be any concern regarding the guy they signed to replace him.