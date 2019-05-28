Bears expecting big second year from Roquan Smith

Getty Images

As a rookie last year, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was a significant contributor. The Bears are hoping for even more in Year 2.

With the Bears making some changes on their defensive coaching staff this offseason, Smith is making a favorable early impression with his new coaches.

“I think there are guys that have a feel, a natural feel. Roquan’s definitely one of those guys,” new Bears inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “He plays very fast. I think he’s unbelievable at seeing it pre-snap, understanding formations, understanding splits, mastering his technique and then playing fast after the ball is snapped.”

New Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said Smith is standing out as a smart player.

“The guy doesn’t make mistakes,” Pagano said.

It would be hard for the Bears not to regress to some extent on defense after their outstanding 2018 season. But a big second year for Smith would go a long way toward keeping the Chicago defense near the top of the league.