Brian Daboll likes Josh Allen’s growth mentally and physically

Getty Images

The Bills were holding a quarterback competition at this time last year and that meant there was little consistency in the wide receivers that Josh Allen was working with from one practice to the next.

Allen is the unquestioned starter this time around and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said it has been “really beneficial” for Allen to be in that role. He’s working with the same wide receivers he’ll work with in the summer and into the season, which Daboll believes will build “camaraderie and consistency” come September.

Daboll acknowledges that it’s only May, but said that every rep helps Allen get better and said he’s seen growth in several areas.

“He’s had a good offseason in Phase One and Phase Two,” Daboll said, via the Buffalo News. “And these first couple days [of the current OTA session], we’ve put him in a lot of different situations. We’ve done red zone already, we’ve done two-minute, we’ve done third down, we’ve done first down, we’ve done start of the game. … He’s grown mentally, physically, off the field, on the field, as a leader. And again, it’s a short time, we’ve only had [two] OTAs.”

The Bills have made additions across the offense in order to position Allen for a leap in his second season. If the growth Daboll’s seen manifests itself in more meaningful on-field work, the Bills could take a step forward as well.