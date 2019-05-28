Browns waive Trevon Tate

Getty Images

The Browns waived center Trevon Tate on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Tate participated in the Raiders’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before signing with the Browns as as an undrafted free agent.

Tate played 39 games, with 34 starts, in his career at Memphis. He spent most of his last two seasons at left tackle after seeing action at right tackle earlier in his career.

Tate played 2,496 of a possible 2,860 snaps.

The Browns also made official the signing of third-round pick Sione Takitaki, wrapping up their draft class.