Chiefs release John Phillips

Veteran tight end John Phillips lasted only a week in Kansas City. The Chiefs released him Tuesday, according to the league’s official transactions.

Kansas City signed him May 20.

Phillips, 31, played eight games for the Cardinals last season. He made three catches for 38 yards.

The Cowboys made Phillips a sixth-round choice in 2009. He spent four seasons in Dallas and another three with the Chargers.

Phillips split time between Denver and New Orleans in 2016 and played one game with the Saints in 2017.

He has appeared in 120 games with 43 starts in his career, making 58 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns.