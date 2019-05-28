Chiefs waive T.J. Linta

Getty Images

The Chiefs are waiving quarterback T.J. Linta with an injury settlement, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Linta injured his ankle.

His departure leaves the Chiefs with four quarterbacks for OTAs, with Chad Henne, Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur joining starter Patrick Mahomes.

Linta signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent earlier this month. He passed for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games last season at Wagner.

He spent his first three seasons at Brown, passing for 2,394 yards and 14 touchdowns.