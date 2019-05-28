Chris Boswell focused on “next kick,” not last year

Getty Images

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has no interest in talking about 2018.

The year ended with Boswell on injured reserve with a groin injury and the subject of negative fan reaction after missing seven field goals and five extra points over the course of the year. On Tuesday, Boswell said he wouldn’t discuss either of those things during a media session that also saw him brush off a question about what he feels went wrong for him last year.

Boswell was willing to say that he appreciates that the Steelers have stuck with him and that he’s keeping his eyes on the future rather than the past.

“I know I’ve gotta be better than last year, but I’m not even paying attention to last year,” Boswell said. “I’m focused on next kick. I’m focused on next Tuesday is my next team period. Just kinda going day by day, kick by kick.”

The Steelers signed Matthew Wright as an undrafted free agent and he represents the only in-house competition for Boswell in Pittsburgh.