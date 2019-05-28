Report: Chris Harris agrees to $12.05 million for 2019

Getty Images

The deal won’t guarantee Chris Harris Jr. stays in Denver beyond this season, but the contract adjustment he agreed to Tuesday will get the cornerback back to work.

Harris received a pay raise, accepting a $12.05 million deal for his season, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports. The deal includes a $650,000 reporting bonus for showing up to organized team activities Wednesday and another $600,000 reporting bonus for training camp, per Klis.

“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” Broncos General Manager John Elway said in a release by the team announcing the deal. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”

Harris will get a chance to obtain an annual salary in the neighborhood of $15 million per season in free agency next spring, barring a new deal with the Broncos before then. Until then, he’ll have to be content with a little more than $3 million in extra pay.

He was scheduled to make $7.8 million in base salary in 2019 after already receiving a $1 million option bonus.

Harris has played in Denver for eight seasons, started most of the past seven seasons and made four Pro Bowls.