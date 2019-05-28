Chris Harris vows to become highest-paid cornerback

Getty Images

With an adjusted contract finally in hand, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. looks forward to getting to work soon. And to becoming in time to becoming the highest-paid player at his position.

“I’m ready to roll,” Harris told Mike Klis of 9News.com. “I’m ready to get back with the team and start working on the camaraderie with my teammates.”

Harris seems to be satisfied with a deal that bumped his 2019 payout from $8.8 million to $12.05 million, and he’s also determined to cash in when March rolls around.

“I’m the fourth cornerback this year [in 2019 cash] and after this season I’ll hit free agency and be No. 1,” Harris said.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman has been the highest-paid cornerback (in terms of contract value at signing) for four years. It’s surprising that no one has passed his $15 million annual average. Harris, whose next contract will be a brand-new deal and not an extension, has a chance to do it — especially since the salary cap will have gone up by well over $40 million since Norman did his deal.

For now, Harris bypasses Kareem Jackson ($11 million per year, $12 million cash payout in 2019), who signed a three-year contract with the Broncos during 2019 free agency.

“I just wanted to be the highest-paid cornerback on the team,” Harris told Klis. “It had nothing to do with Kareem. I just thought I deserved to be the No. 1 corner on the team. Nothing against Kareem.”

Nothing against Kareem, other than the fact that Kareem is the guy Harris had to leapfrog. For his next trick, Harris will try to hurdle Norman.