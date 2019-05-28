Chris Long hopes to remove the stigma of marijuana use

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Recently retired NFL defensive end Chris Long recently created a stir by acknowledging to Dan Patrick that (Egads!) Long smoked marijuana during his playing career.

Long hopes that his candor regarding marijuana use will help remove the lingering stigma regarding a substance that gradually is gaining legitimacy in a growing majority of American states.

“The lead was not that I smoked marijuana,” Long tells ESPN.com. “The lead was that I talked about trying to destigmatize it. And hopefully the NFL will hear some of their players talk — former or current, if you have the balls — to say, ‘Something needs to change.'”

Current players need to tread lightly when it comes to acknowledging marijuana use, because even without a positive test a public or private admission of marijuana use land a player in the drug-testing program. But there’s nothing wrong with players standing up and saying that there should be no impediment to doing what people in most states can do for medicinal reasons and in more and more states for recreational purposes.

“I think Roger [Goodell] is a guy who’s trying to get out in front of things and hopefully this is no exception,” Long said. “We’re dealing with a generational stigma, so you’re used to your fans being old-guard people who bought into that stigma. I know some people struggle with it because marijuana, all the stereotypes are, ‘Lazy, deviant people only smoke marijuana.’ Well, if NFL players who are active in their community, are hard-working, they go absolutely nuts on Sunday and they play the game with violence and energy for three hours, that kind of challenges your stereotype. And it challenges the stereotype of football.”

The league’s current prohibition comes with a largely toothless once-per-year testing protocol that allows players to easily navigate the ban, if they can stop smoking long enough before the test to pass it.

“I think at the end of the day, I would hope that they would consider lifting that kind of arbitrary ban,” Long said. “You’ve got one test a year; if you get tested more than that it’s because you failed the test.”

The league has resisted removing the ban because it constitutes a chip for collective bargaining. By delegating to question to medical professionals, perhaps the league is willing to not secure a concession before relinquishing the current rule.

Long believes marijuana use should be permitted regardless of medical necessity.

“Some guys want to get high,” Long said. “And what’s worse? Downing a six-pack of beer or smoking a joint?”

Long is right. And here’s hoping he keeps talking and writing about it. And that he inspires others connected to the sport to do the same. If enough voices join the chorus, it will make change inevitable — and it will make it easier for that stigma to evaporate.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Chris Long hopes to remove the stigma of marijuana use

  1. “I think Roger [Goodell] is a guy who’s trying to get out in front of things…”
    ====================

    The last thing Goodell does is try to get out in front of things. His modus operandi is to be reactive. He sits back and gauges public perception, which way the wind is blowing, the legal repercussions…then, and only then does he spring into “action”.

  2. “Some guys want to get high,” Long said. “And what’s worse? Downing a six-pack of beer or smoking a joint?”

    Neither really. And he has a point. I don’t condone drinking, just like I don’t condone getting high. People use all kinds of substances to cope and mask issues in their life. I am however tired of the “I need it for pain” crowd that pounds the table over marijunana legalization. Just admit it, you want to get high. Just like the guy who downs a six pack just wants to get drunk because he is unable to cope in healthy ways.

  3. The British recently INCREASED it’s illegality (to class B, stuff like crack is class A) after finally accepting the wealth of medical advice that habitual use of today’s stronger weed significantly increases the risk of chronic mental disorders, particularly if smoked from before one’s mid-20s.

    As to supposed medical benefits, there are none – I refer you to the biggest review of its kind, in the Pain Physician journal, Sept 2017 (of which the pdf is free online) “Efficacy of Cannabis-Based Medicines for Pain Management: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials.” This looked at 43 – FORTY THREE – randomized clinical trials and found most of them found MJ showed absolutely no benefits over placebo, let alone even trying to see if they can out-do any established pain killers.

  4. “Some guys want to get high,” Long said. “And what’s worse? Downing a six-pack of beer or smoking a joint?”
    ================================================

    Almost everyone who smokes dope also drinks alcohol. And a six pack of beer doesn’t put tar into your lungs.

  5. Totally agree with marijuana over opioids. But not sure I grasp Long’s “generational” comment. Marijuana use gained popularity in the 1960’s. Now 60 year olds (I am one) grew up with it.

  7. Just imagine Goodell and owners passing joints in the name of “research.” OK, it is easy to imagine Irsay doing it.

  9. The biggest opponent of marijuana is the alcohol industry because they don’t want to lose market share. Thanks for looking out…. for your own bottom line.

  12. “I think Roger [Goodell] is a guy who’s trying to get out in front of things …”

    LMAO

    “Some guys want to get high,” Long said. “And what’s worse? Downing a six-pack of beer or smoking a joint?”

    AMEN to that!

  16. Just like an ex-President once reiterated ” I never inhaled”…Right !…I have a bridge to sell you at a bargain rate…just today !

  17. What an issue..states with legalization have saw an increase in vehicular homicide. A football player beleive he knows more than AMA. It has become a joke. From a nation of geniuses to a nation of morons.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!