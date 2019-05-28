Colts sign Chunky Clements, waive Johnny Robinson

Getty Images

The Colts announced they signed free agent defensive tackle Chunky Clements on Tuesday. They waived defensive tackle Johnny Robinson to make room on the 90-player roster.

Clements participated in training camp with Rams in 2018 before they waived him during final cuts. In 2017, he spent time on the Texans’ active roster and practice squad.

Clements appeared in two games and registered two tackles and half a sack in 2017.

He originally signed with the Vikings in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.

Robinson signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent May 3. He appeared in 42 games at Charleston Southern and finished with 123 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.