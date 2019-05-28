Connor Williams adds 15 pounds in attempt to regain starting job

Getty Images

Connor Williams‘ rookie season was a learning experience and a sometimes frustrating learning experience. He allowed 4.5 sacks, according to STATS, Inc., and drew four holding penalties.

The Cowboys’ second-round pick in 2018 underwent arthroscopic surgery last November and lost his left guard job to Xavier Su'a-Filo while he was out. But Williams ended up filling in for an injured Zack Martin at right guard late in the season and then started at left guard in both posteason games with Su’a-Filo injured.

Williams had a hard time holding up against veteran pass rushers like Kawaan Short and Jonathan Allen, prompting him to add muscle this offseason. He is up to 315 pounds after playing last season at a “light 300.”

“The main focus during the offseason is strength and getting the power up,” Williams said, via the team website. “I think I’ve put myself in a good position. Now it’s just about refining the technique and feeling comfortable.”

Williams will compete for the left guard spot this year, with a possible move to right tackle in 2020.

Starting right tackle La'el Collins, who began his career at left guard, is entering the final year of his contract. With the Cowboys having drafted Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern in the third round and already heavily invested financially in the offensive line with Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin, the team likely lets Collins leave in free agency.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said he expects Williams to make “a big jump” this season.