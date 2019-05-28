Daniel Jones: Everything is a lot more than in college

AP

It’s been a month since Daniel Jones was taken with the sixth overall pick in the draft and he said on Tuesday that learning has taken up a lot of that time.

Jones said that he’s learned a lot about putting together the right “daily preparation” from watching Eli Manning go about his business and noting that the way you prepare in the NFL is very different than it was at Duke.

“Well you don’t have to go to class. I think the time is probably the biggest thing,” Jones said. “You can be in the building all day and you can focus on what you need to focus on and the time constraint isn’t as restrictive. It’s just more, everything is a lot more. We are installing more and as a rookie its more, it takes time. It’s all been good and I feel like I’m learning a lot.”

Assuming all goes according to the plan the Giants have laid out, Jones’ education should include a lot more time spent watching Manning this summer and fall.