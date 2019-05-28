Daniel Jones getting some snaps with second team

AP

Daniel Jones is taking some snaps with the second team as he continues to learn the playbook and get acclimated with his new team and his new teammates.

“We have a plan for that. It is scheduled out through the spring,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Tuesday. “Once we get to training camp, we will do the same thing there.”

The Giants drafted Jones sixth overall, designating him the heir apparent to Eli Manning. In Jones’ three years starting at Duke, he passed for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns as he learned from head coach David Cutcliffe, who also coached Peyton and Eli Mannning.

“He obviously has a great foundation for playing the position,” Shurmur said of Jones. “We gave him a small group of plays the first day of rookie minicamp. Then, we gave him another group and another group. We kept piling on. I think he is doing a good job sorting through it and learning the details of the position. You never totally know where a player is when you get him. He was ready to compete when he got here. It was just a matter of him learning how we do it here.”

Shurmur sees similarities between Eli Manning, who is entering his 16th season, and Jones.

“There is a lot of similarity in their stature and how they handle themselves,” Shurmur said. “Personality-wise, I would say in some ways they are similar as we get to know Daniel and his personality more. They are very calm in their approach. They are very fiery under the covers. I don’t think you want to misrepresent either one of them. They are both very fiery of making sure things are done properly. They demand it of themselves and the people around them.”

Manning made his first start as a rookie in the Giants’ 10th game of 2004. When will Jones make his first start for the Giants? At some point, perhaps this season, that question will answer itself.