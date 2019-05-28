Darrell Bevell: We’ll always be about running the football

Posted by Josh Alper on May 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has seen high-powered passing games come into vogue around the NFL, but that’s not influencing his approach to putting together the offense in his first season with Detroit.

Bevell said “it kind of gives you a little bit of an edge” to have a more physical approach against defenses that are used to seeing teams that spread out and throw the ball on a regular basis.

“We’ll always be about running the football,” Bevell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We want to be a tough, hard-nosed, physical football team. We want to be able to exert our will on our opponents.”

Some will likely recall that Bevell’s former team passed on running the ball in a big spot against Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, but the Seahawks were generally a strong running team throughout Bevell’s tenure in Seattle. The Lions have not been as strong in that department, but it seems likely that they’ll be trying to take a step in that direction this season.

1 responses to “Darrell Bevell: We’ll always be about running the football

  1. Here are some FACTS about why that call was not NEARLY as controversial as it seemed.

    1. Lynch was 1-6 in his previous GL attempts from inside the 2

    2. The Pats GL defense would have had one extra man at the LOS giving THEM an advantage on a running play

    3. If the Hawks were going to throw a pass in that series, 2nd down was the obvious choice

    4. While an incompletion was always a possibility the chances of the ball being picked about 4%, which was just about the same chance of it being fumbled and recovered by the opposition.

    Sure the “obvious” play for the fans and the clueless announcers was to give the ball to Marshawn. But in most circumstances the coaches have MUCH more information at their disposal to make educated choices.

    EVERY play that turns out badly is subject to 2nd guessing. I’m not saying this one shouldn’t be. What I am pointing out is that there was some reasonable reasons that Bevel had to call what he did, given the VERY slim chances his call would end up like it did.

