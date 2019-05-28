Doug Martin looks forward to showing Josh Jacobs the ropes

Getty Images

Doug Martin returned to the Raiders after Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles several weeks ago, but his role is going to be different than it was last season.

Martin was sharing the backfield with Marshawn Lynch until Lynch went down with a season-ending groin injury and then took over as the No. 1 back for the rest of the 2018 season. He may open this season as the starter, but first-round pick Josh Jacobs should get a chance to take over as the lead back if he develops as hoped in the next few months.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said earlier this month that he expects Martin to be a great mentor for the rookie. Martin said recently that he’s ready for that role after a career that has seen its share of ups and downs.

“Yeah, it’s not something I’m used to but it’s something that I want to do,” Martin said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve been in the whole spectrum of good-to-bad in this league and if I can teach somebody, if I can teach Josh on what to do, what not to do, how to stay in on the narrow path and just keep his eye on the goal, then I’m here for that. And yeah, I’m grateful.”

There wasn’t much buzz about interest in Martin before Crowell’s injury and the reality of limited job prospects makes it easier to embrace a role that may wind up asking more of Martin off the field than on it.