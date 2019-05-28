Eagles sign Devin Ross, waive Johnny Gibson

Getty Images

The Eagles tweaked their roster as this week’s rounds of organized team activities got underway on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Devin Ross. Guard Johnny Gibson was waived to make room for the new arrival.

Ross was waived by the Titans earlier this month to end his second bid for a spot on the team. Ross was also with Tennessee last offseason and summer, but didn’t make the team and hasn’t played any regular season games in the NFL.

With Ross signed, the Eagles now have 13 wide receivers on their 90-man roster.

Gibson signed with the Eagles a couple of weeks ago after trying out during their rookie minicamp. He played his college ball at Arkansas.