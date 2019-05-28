Gerald McCoy staying in Baltimore overnight

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is staying in Baltimore another day, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

McCoy arrived in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon and left the team facility at 7 p.m. ET to have dinner with some Ravens coaches and players, per Hensley. A source told Hensley that McCoy’s visit is going “great.”

The Ravens don’t want McCoy to leave town without a deal.

He visited Cleveland on Friday, and the Browns remained in contact with McCoy over the weekend with hopes of still signing McCoy.

Several other teams have interest in McCoy.

The Buccaneers released McCoy last week, declining to pay the $13 million they owed him for 2019.

McCoy, 31, made 54.5 sacks in his nine seasons in Tampa.