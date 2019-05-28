Giants rookie Corey Ballentine back to practicing

AP

A month after being shot, Corey Ballentine was back on the practice field.

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the sixth-round pick participated in team drills Tuesday, for the first time since he was shot in the rear the night of the draft. One of his college teammates, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the same shooting.

“He’s doing what he can do,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “He looked good moving around and he’s getting better each day.”

Ballentine, a sixth-round pick from Washburn, worked with the third defense. He began doing individual drills last week.