Haloti Ngata returning to Ravens to retire

AP

Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata spent the last four years with the Lions and Eagles, but he’s returning home one last time tomorrow.

The Ravens announced that Ngata would retire as a member of the team at a ceremony Wednesday.

He spent his five nine years with the Ravens, earning five Pro Bowl trips and anchoring one of the league’s steadiest defenses.

The 2006 first-rounder was one of the best run-stoppers of his era, allowing players such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs to make more noticeable plays.