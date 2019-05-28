Jets claim James Burgess off of waivers

Getty Images

The Jets made an addition to their linebacking corps on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have claimed James Burgess off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster. Running back Jalin Moore was placed on the non-football injury list in a corresponding move.

Burgess briefly crossed paths with Jets head coach Adam Gase in Miami when he was signed to the team’s practice squad in December. He was waived by the Dolphins last week.

Burgess had 55 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 17 games for the Browns over the last two seasons. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams ran the defense in Cleveland those years.

Moore signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Appalachian State this year. He missed most of last season with an ankle injury.