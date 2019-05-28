Jon Gruden isn’t in the relationship business, except when he is

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2019
Yes, the Raiders would be the perfect choice for Hard Knocks. For a variety of reasons.

One of which is that coach Jon Gruden likely will contradict himself. Possibly on multiple occasions.

He’s already at it. Last week, he made it clear he has little or no interest in presiding over the relationship between quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Antonio Brown.

I’m not going to get into the relationship business,” Gruden said. “I think Brown is a great guy. I love having him here. Derek is a great guy. You can’t rush a relationship. You just don’t have a great relationship in three weeks or two months. It’s something that you’ve got to earn and you’ve got to really work and, and that’s why it’s important that we spend time together. I’m a little worn out with all the relationships and all the things that really don’t matter right now.”

And, of course, comments emerged this week from Gruden regarding his decision to put Brown and linebacker Vontaze Burfict on the same team for an in-house game of Family Feud.

You gotta try to get these guys to know each other,” Gruden told Peter King. “This is the only time that you can really do that. April, May, June. It’s almost like church. Everybody stand up. Shake a hand, introduce yourself to your teammates. Otherwise, Peter never gets to know Jon and Jon never meets Joe.”

So Gruden isn’t in the relationship business. Except when he is.

Here’s hoping he’ll be in the Hard Knocks business.

6 responses to “Jon Gruden isn’t in the relationship business, except when he is

  1. It would be cool to see the Patriots cheating ways but Goodell will be sure Belichick gets what he wants by not being on the show. Just like (I understand the limited opportunities) why Belichick will never have to coach in the HOF game. It’s funny only one team has been consistently in the playoffs and it exempts them from so many things. Weird right there are rules for those things..

  2. I love these articles. Everyone must be seeing what I’m seeing. Gruden has done everything right since he came to the Raiders and the fear is almost out of control. There’s still time to jump on the Raiders’ bandwagon. Still have 2 more first round picks next year. Fear is the best way to show Gruden respect. Keep it coming!

  3. Then you would have a field day picking everything apart on Hard Knocks. I bet you are salivating at the opportunity lol!

  4. I dunno, maybe it’s just me being easy to get along with as I get older, but really, this seems like an exceptionally petty and small-minded thing to be critical of Gruden for.

  5. vaphinfan says: “It would be cool to see the Patriots cheating ways but Goodell will be sure Belichick gets what he wants by not being on the show. Just like (I understand the limited opportunities) why Belichick will never have to coach in the HOF game.”
    ———————-

    Sorry to interject with FACTS, but Belichick coached a HOF game and beat San Francisco 20-0. But please, continue to let us know how much the Patriots are in your head….

  6. The proper context is Gruden doesn’t want to feed the media by going in depth about relationships. It’s really not difficult.

