Kayvon Webster works out for 49ers

Cornerback Kayvon Webster‘s search for a new team has taken him to Santa Clara.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Webster worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday. Webster is No. 87 on PFT‘s Free Agent Top 100 and one of only seven players on that list who remain unattached for the 2019 season. Webster also visited with the Bears recently.

Webster spent last season with the Texans, but only saw action in two regular season games because of a quadriceps injury that led to a pair of stints on injured reserve. Webster tore his Achilles while with the Rams in 2017, so it has been a rough run on the health front for the 2013 third-round pick.

The 49ers drafted cornerback Tim Harris in the sixth round last month, but recently saw Jimmie Ward go down with a broken collarbone. Ward is expected to be healthy for training camp, but is set to be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program.