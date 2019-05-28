Longtime Broncos athletic trainer to present Pat Bowlen at Hall of Fame

Getty Images

When Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, he’ll be presented by the only person to work for him every day of his tenure.

The team announced that longtime head athletic trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos was chosen by the Bowlen family to be the presenter.

Now the team’s director of sports medicine, Antonopulos is entering his 44th season with the team and is the only employee to work for Bowlen every day of his 35 years running the team.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when I was asked to be Mr. Bowlen’s presenter,” Antonopulos said. “I feel very honored and very humbled. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever been asked to do in my life.

“If you really look at it, it’s all about Mr. Bowlen. We developed a really neat relationship over all the years that he’s been here. It’s certainly unique — he’s not only my boss but he’s my friend. That’s what makes it even more of an honor to do this, especially with the request coming from the family.”

Bowlen will be inducted on Aug. 3, along with former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey.