Looking at the most iconic images in NFL history

With the Blues and the Bruins squaring off in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970, it’s fitting to remember one of the most iconic images in hockey history: Bobby Orr, flying through the air after scoring the Cup-clinching goal in overtime.

It’s also fitting to parlay that memory into a draft of the most iconic images in NFL history.

That’s what we did on Tuesday’s PFT Live, even though Simms interpreted “images” very loosely. It became an easy win for yours truly, but it’s still worth taking a look at the images we selected.

Chime in with any that we may have overlooked. And feel free to state the obvious: My three images were truly iconic, and none of Simms’ were even “images” in the Orr sense.