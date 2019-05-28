Marvin Lewis joining Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State

Getty Images

Herm Edwards is adding more experience to his Arizona State staff.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is being hired as a special advisor.

Lewis has a home in Phoenix, and wasn’t busy after his gig as a commentator for the AAF ended prematurely (and apparently without other media opportunities).

Lewis was 131-122-3 in 16 years with the Bengals, and didn’t win a playoff game (0-for-7). But that .518 winning percentage was a lot better than the three coaches who preceded him there (Dick LeBeau, Bruce Coslet, and Dave Shula were a combined .295 there), which makes the job he did in Cincinnati pretty impressive.