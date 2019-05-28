Mike Vrabel pushing Titans to go from “good to great”

Getty Images

The Titans have achieved a steady level of decency, going 9-7 each of the last three seasons.

But Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants more than that, and is resorting to a verbal cue with his players to reinforce the difference.

Via Erik Bacharach, of the Nashville Tennessean, players are beginning to pick up on Vrabel’s motivational ploy of replacing the word “good” with “great”, even when talking about unrelated topics.

“I think it’s good — or, I think it’s great. Let’s say that,” new Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries said, catching himself with a laugh. “I think it’s great, and each and every day we’re improving.”

Vrabel making that shift in vocabulary a subconscious part of their work was a very conscious decision, though the coach has caught himself as well.

More proof that the #Titans aren’t messing around with “good to great.” Mike Vrabel trots over to Delanie Walker and catches himself slipping up: “Good Delanie! — not good, great!”https://t.co/tQzAAudHEL pic.twitter.com/04IkzJz3SG — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) May 21, 2019

“I think I’ve caught myself more than [Vrabel has] caught me,” Humphries said. “But every time someone asks me, ‘How are [you] doing?’ I’ll begin to say, ‘I’m doing good,’ and then you catch yourself and say, ‘great.’ So it’s pretty cool that they’re really establishing that mindset in the building and it’s carrying over each and every day.”

As offseason gimmicks, it’s at least better than the Dolphins and their “takes no talent” wall, if only for the fact it’s not cheap material for a joke. But in a league that drives everyone to the middle and only a select few ever make it to great, the Titans still have the much harder job.