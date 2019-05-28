Miles Sanders not practicing at Eagles OTAs

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley pegged his former Penn State teammate Miles Sanders as the best rookie running back of 2019, but the Eagles haven’t had much chance to see him in action during organized team activities.

Sanders was on the sideline watching when the Eagles opened one of their OTAs to the media last week and he was back in the same spot for Tuesday’s session. There’s been no word on the specific reason why Sanders has been sitting out of the sessions.

It remains to be seen if the rookie will be back for any of what’s left of the offseason program. As long as Sanders is well enough for a full workload in training camp, he should still have a good chance of earning a sizable role early in his first season.

Jordan Howard is likely to join Sanders at the top of the backfield depth chart, although Corey Clement, Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood are also bidding for playing time in Philly.