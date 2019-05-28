Nick Foles out of OTAs indefinitely for personal reasons

AP

The Jaguars won’t have their biggest free agent addition of the offseason at Tuesday’s organized team activity and it’s not clear when quarterback Nick Foles will be back with the team.

The team announced that Foles will not be at practice on Tuesday due to personal reasons. They also announced that there’s no timetable for his return to the team’s workouts, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports he could be back by the end of the week.

2018 sixth-rounder Tanner Lee, 2019 sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew and Alex McGough will be the quarterbacks in Jacksonville until Foles is back with the team.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars in free agency after spending the last two seasons with the Eagles. Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin recently praised Foles for his presence and noted he’s “out there working just like everybody else is out there working.” For at least one day, that won’t be the case and the Jaguars surely hope that Foles is back on the field soon.